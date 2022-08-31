DWIGHT — On Aug. 25, 2022, with over 95 years full of faith and love, Edward Joseph Reis passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Dwight. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will follow the services in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, rural Dwight. Full military rites will be accorded.
Memorials in honor of Edward may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Dwight, or the Knights of Columbus.
Edward was born to John and Eleanor Reis in 1927. He was raised and lived in Pontiac until joining the U.S. Navy in 1945 during WWII. Edward was expedited through boot camp and was stationed in the Philippines.
Edward received his associate degree from St. Bedes Academy, his bachelor’s degree from Quincy College and his master's in education from the University of Illinois.
He began his career teaching business in Worden. There he had met his beloved bride to be. Edward knew it was meant to be and shortly thereafter married Mary Ann Beck on Oct. 15, 1954, at Sacred Heart Church, Livingston.
Edward’s next chapter began with a move to Dwight and the birth of his six children. Edward’s career continued as a teacher at Gardner High School. During this time, he spent many years working at the Dwight Correctional Center, where he taught, coached ball and fulfilled whatever positions were appointed to him. He always had a glee about him when he discussed his “coaching” at DCC. He would say, “I didn’t know about the rules, and they handed me a book to learn right away.” After retiring from Gardner, he took an interim position as principal of South Wilmington Grade School. Edward took pride in his teaching and would still come across his students into the last year of his life.
Edward had a substantial relationship with his faith up until his death. He was an active member of St. Patrick’s Church in Dwight, and this year was his 75th anniversary as a member of the Knights of Columbus. He sang with the choir for a multitude of years with his melodic vocals being heard throughout the church. Edward would also fill in playing the organ for the choir. Edward was a 75-year member of the VFW.
Edward’s earlier years were enjoyed by swimming, jogging and traveling. He was very proud of teaching his children how to swim. He attended weekly coffee with his teacher friends for many years. During the later years, Edward’s happiness was fulfilled by being around his family everyday, rides around town, dinners out at the Cracker Barrel or Route 66 Family Restaurant, going to Mass, visiting the shrine and cathedral or talking about times past.
Edward is survived by his daughters, Eleanor (Mike) Crouse of DeKalb, Deborah (Bill) Lund of Dwight, Cynthia Reis of Chicago, Barbara Lambert of San Antonio, Texas, and Jane (Claude) Cimino of Wheaton; son, David (Chu Son) Reis of Dwight; and a beautiful number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and one great-great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bernadine; brothers, Eugene, John and Bernard; wife, Mary Ann; namesake grandson, Eddie; and many dogs.
If anyone was to ask Edward what his greatest accomplishment in life was, he would tell you “his family.”
A special thank you to Lightways Hospice, Hannah and Helen for all their kind care and support during Edward’s most precious and vulnerable days.
Edward will be dearly missed.