URBANA — Edward Arthur Schaller passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge.
He was the son of Edward James and Concetta Rosina (Lolly) Schaller of New York. He was the oldest of three sons raised in Franklin Square, Long Island, and graduated the Class of 1956 from Sewanhaka High School.
After graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Texas, Georgia and a remote site in Alaska. He finished his service at Chanute Air Force base in Rantoul.
Edward (Sweeve) began his love story with Kay. Soon after, they were married and had four children, Rebecca Kay (Ralph), James Edward (Shelly), William Claud and Edward Arthur Jr. (Susie). Together, they have five grandchildren, Matthew, Adrian, Dana, Emmi and Shay Martin; and nine great-grandchildren, Alex, Bryce, Braiden, Brayden, Amellia, Olivia, Madilyn, Leela and Nathan.
He is survived by his wife; children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; two brothers, Alan (Jackie) and Arthur (Sandy); and many nieces and nephews.
He was known for many things, including his infectious smile, contagious laugh and love for elaborate storytelling. His personality made it so everywhere he went, there was a friend. Over the years, he has made many great friends and memories through his love for the Illini, cars, old movies and music.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Urbana. He carried on the family electrical business, C. Martin Electric of Urbana, with his sons and grandson for over 50 years.
As a family, we are all thankful for the abundance of support and love through this difficult journey. A Mass and celebration of life will be announced later.
