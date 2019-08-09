CHAMPAIGN — Edward J. Speck passed on from this world to the next on Wednesday (Aug. 7, 2019).
He was born on his parents’ farm homestead in Morgan Township, Coles County, Ill., on Aug. 5, 1938. His mother was Elizabeth Ann (Hancock) Speck and his father Edward Walter Speck.
Edward moved to Champaign as a youth, living with relatives in town while finishing high school. He graduated from Champaign High School in 1956 and worked in the University of Illinois Campustown area, first at the former Green Street location of Steak 'n Shake, and later at the diner located at the corner of Green and Wright streets, both former UI establishments that kept the UI students filled with good food.
While in Champaign, Ed met and eventually married the love of his life, Mary Ann, in a holiday wedding at University Place Christian Church on Dec. 23, 1960. Mary Ann Speck, his beloved and devoted wife, preceded him in death, passing away in 2018.
Edward is survived by his cousin, Nancy Matteson of Springfield, several other cousins, and many friends he made during his lifetime and from among his church family.
Mary Ann and Edward settled in Champaign and were both lifelong members of University Place Christian Church, where he served as a deacon and was devoted to his “card ministry” of sending greeting cards to church members on their birthdays.
His passions included motor home camping, automobiles and gardening. Sometimes, Ed and Mary Ann even got some of the vegetables from their summer gardens before the squirrels and rabbits did.
A short graveside service and interment will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug, 12, 2019, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Urbana. Donations in honor of Edward may be made to the Memorial Fund at University Place Christian Church.
Services are being handled by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St.. Champaign, IL 61820.
Please join Edward’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.