SAVOY — Edward A. Thompson, 90, of Savoy died Thursday (June 3, 2021) at home.
Ed was born May 21, 1931, in Marshall, a son of Ray and Emma Gard Thompson. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Lee Burns, on Jan. 15, 1952. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Jim (Peggy) Thompson of Sadorus and Tom (Sally) Thompson of Champaign; one daughter, Nancy Thompson of Savoy; six grandchildren, Beth (Greg) Hicks of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Heather Thompson of Springfield, James (Katherine) Thompson and Joel Thompson, both of Sadorus, Charles (Lynne) Heidbreder of Iowa and Emma (Chris) Heidbreder of Olympia, Wash.; seven great-grandchildren, Noah, Alana, Mia, Adam, Hayley, Nataley and Jameson, all of whom he adored; five brothers, Warren (Terry) Thompson, Melvin (Jane) Thompson, Glen (Patricia) Thompson, Ray (Esther) Thompson and Bob (Carol) Thompson; and four sisters, Marcella (Ron) Scott, Charlotte (Tom) Brown, Wanda (Rick) Pine and Janet Hetherington.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Edna; brothers, Bill, Herman and Harold Thompson; and daughter, Jill Thompson, on Sept. 8, 2020.
Ed graduated from Marshall High School. He served in the U.S. Army, where he worked as a locomotive engineer during the Korean War.
He worked for the Illinois Central Railroad for 35 years as a locomotive engineer. He and Mary owned and operated a real-estate company for 67 years.
Ed was a member of the Savoy UMC, life member of Hamm-Burk American Legion and the VFW Post in Monticello, 40 & 8, Korean War Veterans Post, RR United Transportation Union, past president of Illinois Central RR Credit Union and RR Operation Lifesaver.
Private family services will be held.
Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com. The family would life to thank Carle Hospice nurses Carol and Peggy. Memorial contributions maybe made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.