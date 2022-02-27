SAVOY — Edward Anthony Wachala Sr. passed away peacefully at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at The Villas of Holly Brook, Savoy.
He was born in Czarnozyly, Poland, on April 3, 1935, the youngest of four children. He was taken from Poland at 5 and placed on a work farm in Germany with his mother during World War II. In 1951, while displaced persons, a priest helped the family emigrate to the United States. After becoming a U.S. citizen, he attended the University of Illinois, where he met and married Eloise Kathleen Morris in 1961. Eloise passed away in 1996. Ed remarried Wilma Gayle Page, and she passed away in 2017.
Ed was known for his kind and compassionate heart, mischievousness, occasional joke and caring and happy nature. There are many examples of his huge heart. One example, while working part time at the bus station in Champaign, he would help total strangers stranded in Champaign by bringing them to his home, giving them a place to sleep and food to eat, until they were on their way the next day. He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation after 28 years, worked with the Kiwanis Club and volunteered at several hospitals. He attended St. Matthews Catholic Church and belonged to the Knights of Columbus. He was a generous and loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will forever be loved and missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Antoni Wachala; mother, Katarzyna Maria Sojka; wife, Eloise Kathleen Wachala; second wife, Wilma Gayle Page; three sisters; and his grandson, Gabriel Evan Wachala.
He is survived by his children, Kathy Wachala of Ponte Vedra, Fla., and her children, Danni and Carrie; Teresa Wachala of Tucson, Ariz.; Ed Wachala Jr. and Sheri Wachala of Champaign and their children, Kaleb and Sierra; Kaleb’s wife, Katie, and their children, Jane and Lucy; and Steve Wachala of Urbana.
People wishing to honor Ed’s life can donate to Transitions Hospice of Champaign County in his name, transitionslifecare.org/donate.
There will be a celebration of his life on Friday, April 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jupiter’s at the Crossing, 2511 Village Green Place, Champaign. A small graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery on Cedar and Second Street in Gillespie on Sunday, April 3, at 11:30 a.m., with Father Mike. You are invited to join us for brunch afterward at Ariston Café, 413 Old Route 66 North, Litchfield, IL 62056.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.