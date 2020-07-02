DANVILLE — Edwin E. Burris (56) passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home in Leawood, Kan.
Eddie was born Feb. 12, 1964, in Danville to Edwin Burris (Sr.) and Carolyn Snell. He attended school in Henning, Bismarck and Potomac, Ill., and Nuremberg, Germany.
He attended college in Munich, Germany, Carbondale and East Lansing, Mich. After earning a master’s degree at Michigan State University, Eddie had experience as a software engineer, including appointments at IBM and Los Alamos National Research Lab, and then taught computer science for several years in the School of Computing and Engineering at the University of Missouri at Kansas City (UMKC).
Eddie enjoyed teaching, flying (he earned his pilot’s license in 2015), collecting and restoring antique radios, physical fitness and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Burris; grandparents, John and Margaret Deeken; an aunt, Carla Adkins (Tiny); and an uncle, Dennis Burris.
He is survived by his grandmother, Ernestine Burris; his father, Edwin Burris (Shirley); his mother, Carolyn Snell (Bob); aunts, Ann Ferguson (Bob), Leslie Miller (Don) and Laura Berry (Glenn); and sisters, Deborah Gouard and Anita O’Mellan (Tim).
Eddie’s laugh, his humor and his charm will be missed.