DANVILLE — Edwin “Ed” E. Burris, 80, of Danville passed away at 8:39 a.m. at home on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
Ed was born on Sept. 20, 1940, the son of Charles and Ernestine (Walfeldt) Burris, in Danville. He married Carolyn Deeken in July 1961 in Danville and later married Shirley Hansbrough on Nov. 14, 1976, in Danville.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Burris of Danville; two daughters, Deborah Gouard of Danville and Anita (Tim) O’Mellan of Youngstown, Ohio; five stepchildren, Randy (Cathy) LeDoux of Tennessee, Danny LeDoux of Danville, Sherrie (Bill) Laird of Florida, Bradley LeDoux of Danville and Anita (Phil) Howie of Danville; two sisters, Leslie (Don) Miller of Indianola and Laura (Glen) Berry of Indianola; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Edwin “Eddie” Burris; one sister, Carla Adkins; and one brother, Dennis Paul Burris.
Ed owned and operated his own mowing business for many years and was an operating engineer in the operators union. He enjoyed spending his free time traveling with Shirley to Florida in the winter, making friends with an alligator once, going to auctions, flea markets and taking bus trips to the casinos in Iowa. Ed also enjoyed fishing and watching all the animals in his backyard.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to a pet charity of the donor’s choice. Please join Edwin’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.