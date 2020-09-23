PHILO — Edwin D. Dalton, 82, passed away Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020) at Kirby Hospital, Monticello.
Born Oct. 8, 1937, in rural Piatt County, he was the son of Harlin and Bernadeane Dalton. On Nov. 26, 1961, he married Alice Jane Rawley in Philo. She preceded him in death on March 2, 2007.
Also preceding him in death were his brother, Ellis; sister, Phyllis; and both parents.
He is survived by his children, Bill (Renee) Dalton and Glenda Dalton, and one brother, George (Dianna) Dalton. Also surviving him are grandchildren, Jacob (Erin) Dalton, Lucas (Cara) Dalton, Megan (Devon Mitsdarffer) Rawley and Gavin Rawley; and great-grandchildren, Brecken and Eleanor Dalton.
Ed was a tenant farmer in the Monticello area as a young man, then in 1961 was employed at the University of Illinois, where he retired in 1994 from the Steam Distribution Shop.
Ed and Alice enjoyed camping and traveling. He was involved in Boy Scouts, youth baseball and the Philo ESDA, along with being active in Zion Lutheran Church of Philo. Ed enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and cruising Philo in his golf cart.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of the Piatt County Nursing Home, Harbor Light Hospice and Kirby Hospital for their exceptional care.
Memorial donations may be given to Zion Lutheran Church, 101 E. Van Buren, Philo, IL 61864. Condolences may be sent to the family at renner-wikoffchapel.com.