SEYMOUR — Edwin Earl McManaway, 85, of Seymour passed away peacefully on Tuesday (Dec. 17, 2019) surrounded by his children.
Ed was born Nov. 27, 1934, in Champaign, the son of Clarence and Velma McManaway.
He is survived by his children, Karen Whipple, Linda (Steve) Russo, Julie (Mike) Raiford and Todd (Rhinda) McManaway; grandchildren, Philip (Nicki) Whipple and Heather, Cody and Kristen McManaway; several nieces and nephews; and the attendees of “The cousins’ breakfast.”
Ed graduated from Champaign High School in 1952 and married the love of his life, Sonja Blue, on Nov. 13, 1954, in Shelbyville. She preceded him in death.
Ed was a carpenter by trade and spent nine years building boat docks in St. Petersburg, Fla. He has done work on several buildings in the C-U area, such as the Assembly Hall, Krannert Center for Performing Arts and Clinton Power Station. He worked at Carle Foundation Hospital from 1999 to 2012 as a courier. He was nicknamed the Candy Man as he passed out chocolate and enjoyed telling jokes to everyone.
He was a member of Carpenters Local 44 in Champaign, Boots and Bows square-dancing club and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Champaign, where he served on the church council and used his carpentry skills to build the frame around the stained-glass window in the church narthex. Ed loved to play cards and regularly attended his cousins breakfast group. Family was everything to him. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Sherman, William, Claude, Ruby (Eileen) and Lyllian; and son-in-law, Henry.
Memorials may be made in Ed’s name to the donor's charity of choice.
A visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2101 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign, IL 61820. A visitation will be held one prior from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church. Pastor Knight Wells will be officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
