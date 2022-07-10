URBANA — Pastor Edwin Potts, 92, went home to be with the Lord and was reunited with the love of his life Beverly at 11 a.m. July 4, 2022. He died peacefully at home with family.
He was born July 31, 1929, to Alva and Linda Potts. They preceded him in death.
He married Beverly Lovett on March 18, 1946. She preceded him in death.
He is survived by Brenda (Rick) Rose, Jerry (Susan) Potts, Debra Potts Johnson, Kevin (Laura) Potts, and Tammy (David Berry). He was a beloved grandfather of 15 and 18 great-grandchildren. The family would like to acknowledge Tyler Johnson for his selfless, patient, and loving care he provided to his grandfather over the past two years.
He was an inventor, entrepreneur and pastor for 44 years.
Services will be held at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 15, with services starting directly afterward. Graveside services will be at East Lawn Cemetery, 802 N. Cunningham Ave., Urbana, directly following the service.
Memorials can be made to New Life Church of Urbana.
Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.