MONTICELLO — Effie Mae Brown passed away peacefully on Saturday (July 11, 2020) at the Piatt County Nursing Home in Monticello at the age of 93.
Effie was born on Feb. 26, 1927, in Cisco, to Albert and Ruby (Bales) Sebens. She grew up in the Monticello area with eight siblings.
She married William Ivan Brown on March 22, 1947, in Monticello. He preceded her in death on May 12, 1984.
Effie worked as a cook in the Monticello schools for 31 years; retiring from Lincoln School as the head cook in 1989. She also worked many years as a CNA at the Piatt County Nursing Home.
Effie is survived by her sons, Jerry Brown of Monticello, T.R. Brown of Monticello and Tim Brown of Sioux City, Iowa; grandchildren, Julie Workman, Chrissy Ball, Lori Wichus, John Thomas Brown (Courtney), Aaron Brown (Kristine), Kevin Garren (Gina), Mason Brown (Tiff), Julz Brown, Rebecca Trumble (Ethan) and Marcile Feaster; and 15 great grandchildren.
Effie was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and two brothers.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mackey Wright Funeral Home in Monticello.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.