FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Egbert “Ed” R. Jarboe, 87, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Monday (May 9, 2022) in Fort Wayne.
Born Dec. 7, 1934, in Champaign, he was the son of the late Delmar and Gertrude Jarboe. He graduated from Unity High School, Tolono, in 1954 and retired from Consolidated Freightway in 2000. He was an avid fan of Notre Dame football. He volunteered as a van driver for St. Vincent DePaul, was a Eucharist minister and was a 3rd-degree Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his sisters, Lucille Blackie of Fair Oaks, Calif., and Janet Ely of Carmel, Ind.; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Wagoner and Theresa Bellis, both of Fort Wayne; as well as his St. Anne family.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kathy, on Dec. 29, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior to services. Family will also receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. The rosary will be recited at 4 p.m.
Preferred memorials are for Masses at St. Vincent DePaul Church or St. Vincent DePaul Society. To sign the online guest book, go to divinemercyfuneralhome.com.