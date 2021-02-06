SEYMOUR — Eileen Elizabeth Katherine (Falck) Keller, 83, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, from complications of COVID-19. She was surrounded by those who loved her dearly.
A lifelong resident of Illinois, she was raised in Melvin, married and raised two children in Seymour, and spent her retirement years in Golconda. Her proudest moments were her marriage to Kenneth F. Keller of Seymour, graduation as a registered nurse from the Julia F. Burnham School of Nursing in Champaign, birth of her two children and two grandchildren, and being a successful owner of an RV sales business, Keller Kampers.
Eileen is survived by her children, Deborah St. Germain (Thomas) of New Orleans and Rodney Keller of Illinois; beautiful grandchildren, Thomas and Isabelle St. Germain of New Orleans; sisters, Marge Vetter (Paul) of Sibley and Carol Knake of Cincinnati; Aunt Dell Falck of San Antonio; brother-in-laws, Everette Keller of Golconda and Darrell Keller (Linda) of Rantoul; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Eileen was born Jan. 13, 1938, to Lloyd E. Falck and Dorothea T. (Suntken) Falck. She was one of four children. She graduated from Melvin-Sibley High School in 1955. She graduated as a registered nurse in 1958. She worked for Dr. Paul Sunderland in Gibson City for several years and even gave her baby sister her immunizations. Also, she worked in the emergency room at Burnham City Hospital in Champaign.
Ken and Eileen were married at Melvin Lutheran Church on Feb. 15, 1958, with attendants Marlene Milligan, Carol Falck, Pat Sorenson, Tom Brewer, Lloyd Falck Jr. and Darrell Keller. After, they honeymooned in New Orleans. Their two children were born in 1961 and 1963.
Upon retirement in 1981, Ken and Eileen moved to Golconda and bought land in the Shawnee National Forest. She was an avid deer hunter, cook and quilter and enjoyed fishing and boating. For many years, Ken and Eileen were winter Texans, spending the winter months in Pharr, Texas, enjoying golfing, traveling and making many friends in the Paradise Park community.
She was a member of the Julia F. Burnham School of Nursing Alumni Association. She treasured her many friendships made in nursing school and continued throughout her lifetime. Most importantly, Eileen was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church. She enjoyed many church friendships and activities over the years, especially at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Golconda.
Eileen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth, in 2018; brother, Lloyd A. Falck; parents, Dorothea and Lloyd E. Falck; mother-in-law, Mamie (Foster) Keller; father-in-law, Homer H. Keller; brothers-in-law, Ronald Knake and Erwin D. Keller; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Brewer.
A celebration of life will be conducted at a later time with close family and friends.
Eileen would wish you to remember her fondly and to stay healthy and happy. Her life graced this world so beautifully, now shines bright in heaven, in the arms of the love of her life, Kenny.