CHAMPAIGN — Eileen Licht Pierce, 91, of Champaign passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at home.
She was born May 8, 1929, to Forrest and Fannie (Fancher) Rosenberger in Mayview. She married Kenneth Licht on Sept. 15, 1946. He preceded her in death on Sept. 5, 1986. Later, she married Gene Pierce on March 1, 1997. He also preceded her in death on May 2, 2011.
She is survived by four daughters, Vicki Budinger, Patty (Chuck) Easton, Nancy (Rich) Griffith and Kenna Bowman; three stepchildren, Trudy Dahl, Craig (Melissa) Pierce and Paul (Lisa) Pierce; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; and 11 step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marge Martinie; two sons-in-law, Kerry Budinger and Bill Bowman; and a grandchild, Becky Griffith-Jostes.
The family would like to thank the girls at Caring Hearts and Hands for the beautiful and comforting care they gave our mom.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Freese Funeral Home, 407 N. Bourne St., Tolono, with services at 2 p.m.m followed by graveside rites at Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo.
Memorial donations may be made to the Savoy United Methodist Church for their food bank or an organization of the donor's choice.
