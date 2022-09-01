CHAMPAIGN — Eileen Louise Lindgren, 85, of Champaign passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at 8:22 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 30, 2022) at Autumn Leaves, Savoy.
Eileen was born Dec. 3, 1936, in Peoria, to Albert W. and Elizabeth (Hoppe) Krause. She married Hugh Robert Lindgren on Sept. 1, 1956. Theirs was a marriage that lasted for 54 years until Hugh’s passing in 2011.
Together they raised four children, Beth Musgrove of Champaign, Mary (Tony) Marcott of Dunlap, Amy (Joe) Menius of Plano, Texas, and John (Kim) Lindgren of Champaign.
Her legacy also includes nine grandchildren, Logan, Brianna and Brittani Musgrove, Hannah, Adam and Andrew Marcott, Ally Lindgren-Pierre and Jeff and Will Lindgren; and one great-granddaughter, Mila Pierre, all of whom she adored.
Also surviving are her brother-in-law, Bill Lindgren; and nieces, Terry (Dennis) Paluska and Kim Bain, all of East Peoria.
Eileen graduated from Peoria Manual High School and attended cosmetology school before meeting Hugh and beginning their family together. Upon moving to Champaign in 1966, Eileen became involved with St. Matthew’s Parents’ Club, Newcomers and joined the CU Junior Woman’s Club. She enjoyed acting in and directing many of the Tom Thumb Theatre productions to the delight of audiences of all ages.
Once her children were all in school, Eileen began a successful career in real estate that spanned decades. She began with Worner Agency, moved to Miller and Miller and retired from ReMax Choice. Eileen’s vast community involvement provided her with many friendships along the way.
Eileen spent her life as a devoted wife, mom, grandma, gigi, friend and encourager to many. She never met a stranger, and her friendliness and true love for others will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. This includes her “baby,” a rescue cat named Sebastian. When asked why she told everyone she met that she loved them, she would answer that it is what Jesus wanted her to do.
Many would be surprised to learn that Eileen was a convert to Catholicism, as she was so knowledgeable and devoted to her faith. She loved Jesus with her whole heart and had a very special relationship with the Holy Spirit. Eileen and her late husband, Hugh, were one of the founding families of St. Matthew Catholic Parish. She often attended the all-school Mass on Friday mornings and spent many hours in the perpetual adoration chapel to have even more time with Jesus.
Eileen thoroughly enjoyed watching and supporting her children and grandchildren in their many sporting events and other endeavors over the years. No matter the weather, she could always be counted on to be their greatest cheerleader. These were such special moments for her, as she was so proud of each and every one of them.
Spending time with family, dear friends and neighbors made Eileen the happiest, and birthday mornings would not be complete without a phone call and a song from her. We thank God for the gift of her life and the many blessings from the time spent with her. She will be greatly missed, for a piece of who we are has gone before us.
Our family would like to extend its deepest gratitude to all those who provided comfort, care and companionship to Mom in the final years of her life. May we all find peace in knowing that she is now dancing again in heaven with Hugh and comfort in the memory of her sincerely genuine words, “I love you!”
Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign. Monsignor Stanley Deptula will officiate. Burial will be in St. Boniface Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to St. Matthew Catholic Church or the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to the family at morganmemorialhome.com.