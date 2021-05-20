SAVOY — Eileen Miller, 77, went to be with her savior Friday (May 14, 2021) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital, Watseka.
She was born in Mattoon on Sept. 30, 1943. On May 21, 1967, Eileen married the love of her life, Robert Miller, and they spent 47 wonderful years together before his passing in 2014.
Eileen is survived by her children, Joseph (Yolanda) Miller and Cindy (Chad) Reno; grandchildren, Joseph Andrew (Belinda) Miller, Nathaniel (Savannah) Miller, William Miller, Madylin Reno and Samuel Reno; great-grandson, Eli Boyce Miller; and brother, Bob Stewart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Grace Drawbaugh; husband; and siblings, Dolores Copsy and Harold Stewart.
Eileen graduated from Danville High School, Class of 1962. She worked at Scott’s Dime Store and Danville Poly Clinic before taking a position at the Commercial-News, where she retired after 30 years of service. She was a member of Oaklawn Church of the Nazarene, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. After the closing of the Oaklawn church, she became a member of First Church of the Nazarene. Eileen loved spending time with her family and attending music and athletic events of her grandchildren. She loved tending to her plants and flower gardens. She loved to read and frequent the library.
A celebration of Eileen’s life will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, May 24, at First Church of the Nazarene, 2212 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61832, with Pastor Dave Anderson
officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 23, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Burial will take place in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville.
Memorial donations may be made in Eileen’s name to First Church of the Nazarene in Danville. Please join Eileen’s family in sharing memories and photos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.