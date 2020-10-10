CHAMPAIGN — Eileen F. Sanford, 99, of Champaign passed away at 1:18 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 7, 2020) at Bickford Cottage, Champaign.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at First Christian Church, 3601 S. Staley Road, Champaign. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Eileen was born July 11, 1921, in Cerro Gordo, a daughter of Joseph and Mina Wheeler Chapman. She married George Sanford on Aug. 15, 1948, in Champaign. He preceded her in death June 3, 1998.
Survivors include two sons, Jeff (Susan) Sanford of Urbana and Jon Sanford of Champaign; four grandchildren, Stephanie (Jon) Parnes and Michael (Cody) Sanford, both of Boca Raton, Fla., Jeffrey (Angela) Sanford Jr. of Gifford and Jon (Amy) Sanford of Catlin; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Scott Sanford on Sept. 26, 1994, and Stephen Sanford on Oct. 26, 2005, one brother and one sister.
Eileen was a secretary for CS Johnson and a homemaker. She was a member of First Christian Church in Champaign.
Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com.