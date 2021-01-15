DANVILLE — Eileen Sutter of Fishers, Ind., died Wednesday (Jan. 13, 2021) at Allisonville Meadows Assisted Living.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. today (Friday) at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1303 N. Walnut St., Danville. Father Bowan Schmitt will officiate. A chapel committal service will be at noon today (Friday) at Sunset Memorial Park. It is kindly requested that those in attendance of the Mass and chapel committal service wear masks and practice social distancing. Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, is in charge of arrangements.