URBANA — Elaine Wienke Ebeling, 85, of Urbana passed away Sunday (Jan. 2, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born April 24, 1936, to Louie and Leona (Poll) Wienke in rural Sidney. She attended country schools, graduating in 1954 from Unity High School. She went to work as a bookkeeper at Eisner Grocery, where she met Rudolph Ebeling. She and Rudy were married June 10, 1956, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Broadlands.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Rudy; three children, Diana (Tim) Roy of Mattoon, Linda (Karl) Jensen of Delafield, Wis., and Barb Ebeling (Jeffrey Miller) of Sioux Falls, S.D.; four grandchildren, Matthew and Sarah Jensen and Emma and Hannah Miller; and sister, Dorothy Buhr of Tolono.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Carl Wienke and Ronald Wienke, and sister, Betty Rainey.
She was employed as a secretary at St. Matthew Lutheran Church and First Presbyterian Church, both of Urbana. She later worked as a secretary at the UI in the College of ACES until her retirement in 2004.
Elaine enjoyed photography and was a member of the Champaign County Camera Club for many years. She loved her church, St Matthew Lutheran, and was involved in many church activities throughout the years.
The family will hold a celebration of life service in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Urbana.
