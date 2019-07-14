CHAMPAIGN — Elaine B. Garvey, 86, of Champaign passed away at 9:21 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at University Rehab Center, Urbana.
Elaine was born Dec. 10, 1932, in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, the daughter of Gordon and Maude (McCleland) Mark. She married John J. M. Garvey on Aug. 17, 1950, in Urbana. He preceded her in death Sept. 22, 1996.
She is survived by two daughters, Laurie Lee (Mike) of Tallahassee, Fla., and Pat Meyers (Doug) of Champaign, and a son, John Garvey of Champaign. She is also survived by a brother, Harvey Mark, and a sister, Helen Yauck, both of Regina, Saskatchewan; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, a sister, a brother and a grandson.
Elaine was a homemaker and a member of First Christian Church of Champaign.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church of Champaign, 3601 S. Staley Road, Champaign, IL 61822.