URBANA — Elaine Anne Giermak, age 75, passed away suddenly on Monday (April 20, 2020) in Urbana.
She is the beloved wife of Frank Hoss and sister of Janice Reisch and Cathie (Mike) Todnem.
She is the much-loved aunt of Franz Reisch, Karla (Todd Underhill) Reisch, Chris Todnem, Sarah (Brandon Lenk) Todnem and Lindsay Todnem and the great-aunt of Miles, Griffin and Viggo.
She was a cherished teacher at Campus Middle School for Girls in Urbana and instilled a love of reading in her nieces, nephews and great-nephews. She has an M.A. in English language and literature from the University of Chicago with a specialization in reading from Northern Illinois University. Throughout her career, she has received numerous awards for excellence in teaching.
She attended the University of Chicago Divinity School and partnered with her husband, Frank, in the ministry at Hope United Church of Christ near Armstrong.
Together they shared a lifelong love of travel and learning.
She was passionate about a number of causes, including world hunger. Her gifts to her family were donations to Heifer International in their name.
She will not be forgotten.
Please consider a donation in her name to Campus Middle School for Girls in Urbana, Bread for the World or Heifer International.
Services will be held at a future date. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.