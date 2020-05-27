LODA — Elaine S. Graefen, 91, of Lake Iroquois, Loda, passed away at 9 a.m. Saturday (May 23, 2020) at her home.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Baier Family Funeral Service, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Elaine was born Jan. 28, 1929, in Chicago, the daughter of Rudolph and Frieda Heine Pfeiffer. She married Arthur Graefen. He survives.
Along with her husband, Art, of 47 years, she is survived by her children, Susan (Norman) Eikman of Portage, Ind., Thomas Puhr of Crestwood, Christopher Puhr of Farmer City and Kimberly (Charles) Schad of Godley; two stepsons, Arthur (Michelle) Graefen of Garland, Texas, and Eric (Nerry) Graefen of Overland Park, Kan.; a sister, Shirley Heagney of Justice; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and lifelong girlfriends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Delores Hayden; and a brother, Earl Pfeiffer.
Elaine graduated from Gage Park High School, Chicago. During her younger years, she had a number of jobs, including switchboard operator, waitress, registrar for a Chicago stockyard, dog groomer and seamstress.
In 1998, she and Art moved from Chicago to Lake Iroquois, where they made many new friends and fell in love with the country life. She was a lifelong active church member and a current member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Loda.
Elaine had a love for many things, including gardening, bird-watching and Scottie dogs. She had a passion for cooking and always looked forward to family gatherings. The coffee pot was always on and friends were always welcome.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Loda.