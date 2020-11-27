URBANA — Elaine F. Hall, 94, died on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Urbana.
Elaine Frances (Thalman) Hall was born Jan. 20, 1926, in Kansas City, Mo., a daughter of Melvin and Winifred (McCarty) Thalman. She had one sister, Esther J. Messplay (deceased) of Olathe, Kan., and one brother, Albert L. Thalman (deceased) of Newcastle, Okla.
She married William J. Hall (deceased June 9, 2020) on Dec. 18, 1948, in Kansas City. They met at the University of Kansas in Lawrence and were married 71 years.
Surviving are their three children, Martha (Matt) Sigler of Dublin, Ohio, James (Melody) Hall of Thompson’s Station, Tenn., and Carolyn (Larry) Vandendriessche of Bentleyville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Andy (Kaitlin), Laura (Tim), Helen (Josh) and Lynn (Tom); and two great-granddaughters, Olivia and Sophia. Elaine and William cherished their time with family.
Elaine was raised in Kansas City. After graduation from Paseo High School, she attended the University of Kansas, where in 1947 she received a BA degree with a major in music. As a student, she worked on the Daily Kansan newspaper, also served as associate editor of the Jayhawker yearbook, and was secretary of the All-Student Council. She was a member of the Memorial Union Operating Committee, Mu Phi Epsilon, a cappella choir and Jay Janes.
In 1947-48, she was a secretary for Socony-Vacuum Oil Co. in Kansas City. From 1949-53 at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Elaine was head secretary of the Council on Teacher Education in the College of Education. She was a leader of the Civil Engineering Wives group. In 2004, she and William established within the University of Illinois Foundation the William J. and Elaine F. Hall Endowed Professorship in Civil and Environmental Engineering. She and her family enjoyed close association with university foreign and domestic students and their families throughout the years. In her early years, she was a member of the University of Illinois Oratorio Society.
As an accomplished pianist, her many volunteer activities included the performance of music programs for nursing and retirement homes, as well as other organizations. With a duet partner, she performed lecture recitals on composers for various groups. She was an active member of PEO and past president of the Tuesday Morning Musical Club, Mu Phi Epsilon and Score Club. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She and Professor Hall enjoyed considerable worldwide travel and frequent vacations with their family in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, Minn., Carmel, Calif., and elsewhere. They also enjoyed spending time at their cabin on Lake Tachen near the Salt Fork River in Vermilion County.
Elaine was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Urbana, where she was an ordained elder, deacon and Stephen Minister. She taught Sunday school, helped organize adult-education classes and was instrumental in promoting small groups.
Memorial contributions may be made to the William J. and Elaine F. Hall Endowment Fund in Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Illinois Foundation, Harker Hall, 1305 W. Green St., Urbana, IL 61801, or the music fund at First Presbyterian Church of Urbana, 602 W. Green St., Urbana, IL 61801.
A private service will be held at a later date.