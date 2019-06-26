Elaine Hollingsworth, 94, formerly of Champaign, passed away at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Waterman Village, Mount Dora, Fla.MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Elaine Hollingsworth, 94, formerly of Champaign, passed away at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Waterman Village, Mount Dora, Fla.
Elaine was born July 13, 1924, in Effingham. She was the daughter of John and Clara Kroes. She married Ray Hollingsworth in 1950. He preceded her in death.
Before retiring to central Florida, Elaine worked as a conference coordinator for 29 years at the University of Illinois for the Extension in International Affairs.
Survivors include three children, James Hollingsworth of Tampa, Fla., John Hollingsworth of Philadelphia, Pa., and Carla Hollingsworth of La Habra Heights, Calif.; three grandchildren, Nicole, Neusha and Zachery; and two great-grandchildren, Hailey and Zayde.