HOOPESTON — Elaine Pearl Leemon, 91, of Hoopeston passed away at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 20, 2021) at home at Autumn Fields Adult Community, Hoopeston.
She was born Nov. 8, 1929, in Chicago Heights, the daughter of Cheville and Ruby (Rowe) Elliott. She married Charles B. “Chuck” Leemon on Aug. 19, 1948, in Hoopeston. He preceded her in death on Aug. 1, 2009.
She is survived by three daughters, Mary Louise Barten of Hoopeston, Peggy (Gary) Winzenburger of Washington, Mo., and Linda Payne of Tarpon Springs, Fla.; one son, Charles E. (Dixie) Leemon of Hoopeston; one daughter-in-law, Janet Leemon (Rodney) Woolley of Rensselaer, Ind.; one brother, Edward Cheville Elliott of Pinckney, Mich.; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Sanders and Eileen Leemon, both of Hoopeston; nine grandchildren, John (Karen) Barten, Jeff (Cathy) Barten, Laura Leemon, Adam (Sarah) Winzenburger, Steve (Katie) Winzenburger, Matt Payne, Cody (Jessica) Leemon, Wes (Dani) Leemon and Clint (Desirae) Leemon; five great-grandchildren, Hayes Scott Leemon, Scarlett Leemon, Noah Barten, Isabella Leemon and Sophie Leemon; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; son, Scott Leemon; son-in-law, Kevin Payne; grandson, Bruce Leemon; sister-in-law, Dorothy Elliott; brother-in-law, Bill Leemon; and nephew, Robin Elliott.
Elaine was a homemaker, caring for her family, and helped her husband on the family farm. She was a member of the Hoopeston United Methodist Church, where she served in many capacities, including past president of United Methodist Women. Her greatest enjoyment was visiting with family and friends.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston, with Pastor Jemiriye Fakunle and Steve Unger officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston.
Memorials may be made in Elaine’s memory to the Hoopeston United Methodist Church, 403 E. Main St., Hoopeston, IL 60942.
Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Elaine’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences.
Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling the arrangements.