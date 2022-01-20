URBANA — Elaine Marett, 72, of Urbana passed away at 6:08 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Carle Medical Center, Urbana.
Elaine was born March 8, 1949, in Champaign, the daughter of Velma (Brunn) and James Nale. She married John Marett on June 3, 1967, in Urbana. He survives.
She is also survived by two daughters, Janice (Erik) Graybeal of Le Roy and Jen (Wojo) Marett of Batavia; and five grandchildren, Brandon (Kate), Caleb, Alexis, Evan, Lia and Will.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Judy and Cele; and brothers, Terry and David.
Elaine graduated from Homer High School in June 1967. She married John later that month, following him out to San Diego, where he was stationed in the Navy. When he left for Vietnam, she returned home to Champaign. Elaine worked as a secretary in the Ag Department at the UI for a few years, followed by a short stint as a secretary at the original Dog ‘n Suds in Champaign. She ultimately chose her most rewarding job as full-time homemaker and stay-at-home mom, raising and mentoring not only two daughters but a myriad of siblings, neighbors and friends.
Elaine also worked at the family business, The Harry Gill Company, and was co-owner of an aerobic studio before joining the eye department at Carle Foundation Hospital. Elaine was a highly respected ophthalmic assistant at Carle for nearly 20 years, where she served as a mentor to countless staff members. She was known for her dedication to her patients along with her enthusiasm and exuberance with her co-workers, helping to make work a fun place to be. She especially enjoyed her assignments in pediatric ophthalmology, where all the kids loved her. After retirement in 2014, Elaine came back to volunteer as a patient liaison because she enjoyed interacting with people so much. She never met a stranger, treated everyone with kindness and respect and always made you feel welcome.
Elaine loved people and never met a stranger. The family home was always a place where everyone felt welcomed and where people stopped by and ended up staying much later than was originally planned. The Marett household was often referred to as “The Black Hole” as a result! Her special talent was with children. They naturally gravitated to her, given her warm nature, smiles and hugs. She raised more children than can ever be counted. She was a gift to this world and will forever be missed.
Memorials may be made in her name to the Elks Lodge 2497.
Her memorial visitation will be at held on Saturday, Jan. 22, from noon to 1 p.m., with a service to follow at 1 p.m., at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Pastor Clint Nale will officiate. A celebration of her life will be held Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 903 N. Dunlap Ave., Savoy, IL 61874, where she was a member.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.