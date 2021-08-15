DANVILLE — Elaine (Webb) Romine, 90, a resident of Danville and former resident of Johnson County, passed away at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Elaine was born Dec. 22, 1930, near Tunnel Hill, the daughter of Ray and Golda (Hankla) Webb. On Feb. 3, 1951, she was united in marriage to Reggie Romine at the former RLDS (Webb) Church near Tunnel Hill. Together, Elaine and Reggie enjoyed over 70 years of marriage.
In addition to her husband, Elaine is survived by four children, Dennis (Julie) Romine of Union, Terry Romine of Washington, D.C., Dan (Pam) Romine of Seattle and Jennifer (Clint Ourso) Romine of Champaign; six grandsons; four great-granddaughters; two great-grandsons; two brothers, Dr. Glenn (Phyllis) Webb and Phillip (Cara) Webb, and a sister-in-law, Edith Webb, all of rural Tunnel Hill; a brother-in-law, Dale Hodge of rural Goreville; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by four sisters, Myra (Harley) Throgmorton, Norma (David) Martin, Jean Phillips and Charlene Hodge; and two brothers, Bob (Edna Ann) Webb and Kenneth Webb.
Elaine was employed as a secretary by Danville District 118 schools. She was a member of the Tunnel Hill Community of Christ Church.
Elaine was a member of a number of bridge clubs through the years. She volunteered with the Vermilion County Conservation District and was in the Garden Club. She loved to travel and shop.
A service honoring the life of Elaine Webb Romine will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Community of Christ Church, 5170 Tunnel Hill Road, Tunnel Hill. Dr. Glenn Webb will officiate. Burial will be in Webb Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Illinois Chapter, 805 West DeYoung Street, Suite B, Marion, IL 62959.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.