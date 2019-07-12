CATLIN — Elaine S. Miller, 73, of Catlin passed away at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday (July 10, 2019) at her home.
Elaine was born Oct. 5, 1945, in Westville, to Adolf “Lum” and Josephine Rimshas. She married Jim Miller in 1980, and he survives, as well as one son, Todd Borgwald of Florida; one daughter, Pam (Dale) Burt of Memphis, Tenn.; one stepdaughter, Meagan Miller of San Diego, Calif.; four grandchildren, Monica (Shea) Hicks of Utica, Ky., Amie (Eric) Joyner of Lakeland, Tenn., Lindsey Burt of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Chris Burt of Memphis, Tenn.; and four great-grandchildren, Katie Hicks, Jon Hicks, Carson Joyner and Hadley Joyner.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Gerry.
Elaine had been office manager on the fifth floor at Carle in Urbana.
Elaine’s wishes were for cremation and no services. Memorials in her memory to the Vermilion County Animal Shelter. The Robison Chapel in Catlin is assisting the Miller family. Online condolences at www.robisonchapel.com.