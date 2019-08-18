SULLIVAN — Elaine A. Scott, 86, of Sullivan, formerly of Champaign, passed away at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Eastview Terrace in Sullivan.
Private family burial will be in Grandview Cemetery in Champaign. Arrangements by the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.
Elaine was born Feb. 23, 1933, in Bethany, the daughter of Ivory Paul and Viola Barnes West. She had been a registered nurse and an educator.
Surviving are her children, Blake (Camille) Munson of Bellflower, Valerie Munson of Carbondale, Melinda (David) McLusky of Monticello, Stuart (Kathy) Munson of Bristol, Wis., Babette (Don) Hiles of Champaign; sister, Evelyn Kesler of Savoy; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Ted C. Munson of Monticello.