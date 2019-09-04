URBANA — Elaine Sue Beals, 79, of Urbana passed away at 9:34 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 29, 2019) at University Rehab, Urbana.
Sue was born March 27, 1940, in Illinois, the daughter of Orval G. and Pearl Ada (Zindars) Beals.
Sue is survived by cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Eleanor Jane Knop.
Sue worked in the cap and gown industry. She also enjoyed horses, horseback riding, dogs, reading books and doing word search books.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Monticello Township Cemetery.
