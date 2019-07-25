DECATUR — Elaine Theobald, 94, formerly of Urbana, died at 3:47 p.m. Monday (July 22, 2019) at Fair Havens Christian Village in Decatur.
There will be a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Owens Funeral Home (101 N. Elm St.) in Champaign. The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. July 26 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church (708 W. Main St.) in Urbana. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Urbana.
Elaine was born on July 31, 1924, in Sims, a daughter of Gilbert and Hester (Hayes) Bull. She married Robert Theobald on June 14, 1945, in Paducah, Ky. He died on March 2, 2002.
Survivors include her daughters, Sr. Julia Theobald of Mowequa and Martha Theobald of Parkersburg, W.Va.; and grandsons, Andrew Scott of Columbus, Ohio, and Eric Scott of Parkersburg, W.Va.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; two daughters, Nancy and Sarah; and one son, Robert.
Elaine was always very active in the Catholic community and was a member of both St. Patrick's and Holy Cross Catholic churches, the Altar and Rosary Guild and Holy Cross Mother's Club. She was also a Girl Scout leader and 4-H leader for several years.
Elaine also enjoyed knitting and sewing and worked locally at both Zimmerman Fabrics and Twin City Bridal Shop. She also tended her formidable flower and vegetable gardens.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 708 W. Main St., Urbana, IL 61801.
