URBANA — Eldenia “EL” Rogiers, 74, of Urbana passed away Saturday evening (Feb. 6, 2021) at Champaign Urbana Nursing and Rehab, Savoy.
She was born Feb. 14, 1946, in Washington, Ind., a daughter of Eldon and Virginia (Davis) Gourley.
She is survived by two sons, Jamie (Melissa) Rogiers of Rantoul and Rusty Rogiers of Champaign; four brothers, Eldon “Sonny” (Sandy) Gourley of Florida, Randall Elwood Gourley of Texas, Gary (Linda) Gourley of Danville and John (Joyce) Gourley of Georgetown; a sister, Mava Rogers of Ellettsville, Ind.; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way.
El lived in various areas, raising her children in Ogden and Danville. She was a shipping clerk with various companies. She was formerly a member of the Ogden United Methodist Church. She then attended St. James Church in Danville, where she enjoyed volunteering.
A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul.