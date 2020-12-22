DANVILLE — George M. Rose Jr. peacefully reunited with the Lord on Thursday (Dec. 17, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, surrounded by his wife and children.
Elder George Rose was in leadership at New Life Church of Faith for over 30 years. His responsibilities included serving as a Sunday school teacher, a minister and a church trustee. He also enjoyed coaching youth sports, watching Illini athletics and preaching at nursing homes.
He was a loving husband, a devoted father (grandfather) and a good friend to all who knew him. While his wife was the love of his life and his children and their accomplishments filled him with great pride, much of his joy later in life came from time spent with his grandchildren. Nearly every day for the last 10 years he has spoken to his grandkids via FaceTime, sharing laughs, imparting wisdom and telling stories. His grandsons affectionately refer to him as “Papa the whoopin’ master,” as they loved his stories about their dad and uncle’s childhood whoopings.
A few of his favorite scriptures were:
Deuteronomy 15:10 “… everything you touch shall prosper …”
Isaiah 53:5 “… By His stripes you are healed”
Proverbs 18:21 “The tongue has the power of life and death”
Luke 14:28 “But don’t begin until you count the cost …”
Left to treasure many loving memories are his loving wife, Brenda; sons, George III (Crystal) Rose of Houston, Christopher (Jessilynn) Rose of Indianapolis and Bryan (Sneha) Rose of Urbana; daughter, Ashley (Lawrence) Connor of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Jasmin, Andrew, Georgia, Christopher, Jackson, Cameron, McKinley, Breenan, Zoe and Nikhil; brothers, Pompia (Linda) Durril of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Dennis (Shonna) Rose of Danville; sisters, Dorthea (David) Enyard, Vanessa (Thomas) Coe, Janyce Rose of Atlanta, Gayla (Lowell) Briggs of Urbana, Carolyn Rose of Danville and DeLisa (Howard) Knight of Danville; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and coworkers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George A. Rose Sr. and Emma L. Rose (Merriweather).
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate all donations be made to New Life Church of Faith.
A private family homegoing celebration will commence at noon Wednesday, Dec. 23, at New Life Church of Faith,1419 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. Officiating will be Dennis Rose and Pastor Thomas W. Miller. A public visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Due to CDC regulations, attendance restrictions will be enforced.
Condolences can be sent to leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.