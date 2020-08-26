CHAMPAIGN — Elder (Mother) Josephine Bernard entered this earthly realm Nov. 3, 1939, in Champaign, and she transitioned to the heavenly realm Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
She was preceded in transitioning to eternity by her son, Darryl Bernard, and husband of 55 years, Everett Bernard Sr. Within the tenure of their 55-year marriage, they bore five biological children, Everett Bernard Jr. (Yuvetta) of Chicago, Darryl Bernard (deceased), Catandra Bernard (Giles Chilis) of Great Lakes, Mich., Davita Bernard of Champaign and Brian Bernard of Champaign.
Visitation for Elder Bernard will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, followed by a service at noon Sunday, Aug. 30, at Kingdom Connection Outreach Center, 2003 S. Philo Road, Urbana, IL 61801. Professional services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service and Chapel, 704 N. Fourth St., Champaign, IL 61820.