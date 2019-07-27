PAXTON — Eldon R. Anderson, 82, of Paxton passed away at 9:56 p.m. Thursday (July 25, 2019) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with Pastor David Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton. Visitation will be one hour before the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Eldon was born June 16, 1937, in Paxton, the son of Clarence R. and Evelyn V. Swanson Anderson. He married Maxine Deen Swan on May 11, 1985, at Evangelical Covenant Church, Paxton. She survives.
Along with his wife, Maxine, he is survived by two nieces, Vickie (Mike) Brehm of Lake Iroquois, Loda, and Linda (Mike) Rivest of Rantoul and two nephews, Gary Barber of Attleboro, Mass., and Keith (Jennifer) Barber of Naples, Fla. Also surviving are a stepdaughter, Connie (Tom) Sauer of rural Paxton; two stepsons, Danny (Vickie) Swan of rural Paxton and Randy (Debbie) Swan of Paxton; seven stepgrandchildren; and seven stepgreat-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Arlene Barber; and brother-in-law, Donald Barber.
Eldon graduated from Paxton High School in 1955. He served in the Army National Guard as a reserve from 1959 to 1965. Eldon worked as a civil service employee and retired from Chanute Air Force Base. He was a member of Evangelical Covenant Church, Paxton. Eldon was a former member of the Paxton Lions Club and worked at the University of Illinois Assembly Hall as an usher for many years.
His interests included collecting toy tractors and attending farm/tractor shows.
Eldon’s family would like to thank the nurses, aides and other staff of Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells and Transitions Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Eldon.
Memorials may be made to Evangelical Covenant Church, Paxton, or an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at baierfuneralservices.com.