COLFAX — Eldred “Oly” Olson, 80, of Colfax passed away at 8:27 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 11, 2019) at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.
Cremation has been accorded, and a celebration of life is being planned. Burial will be in Wiley Cemetery, Colfax.
Oly was born Sept. 3, 1939, in Gifford, the son of Fred and Tenie Aden Olson. He married Nancy Ann Wilt on Sept. 4, 1960, in Mattoon. She died Sept. 10, 2013.
Surviving are his children, Kim (Brian) Roberts of Arrowsmith and Kevin Olson of Urbana; grandchildren, Kristin Kaufman of Bloomington and Mallory (Micah) Hubbard of Sanford, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Alana, Morgan, Micah, Madelyn and Macie; sister, Marcella Stephanou of Rantoul; and brother, Earl (Carol) Olson of Thomasboro.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters.
Oly owned and operated OK Swine Services.