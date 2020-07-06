CHAMPAIGN — Eleanor Augusta Dani, age 81, of Champaign went home to be with the Lord at 6:33 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Eleanor’s faith and hope in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior was the cornerstone of her life. She put her faith to work in her life, which will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 3 p.m. at her home church, St. John Lutheran. Interment will occur in Sugar Bush, Wis., at Ruckdashel Cemetery on Aug. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Eleanor was born in Champaign on Aug. 14, 1938, at Burnham City Hospital, a loving daughter of Walter and Bernice Schreiber of Champaign. Eleanor married Bruce N. Dani on July 20, 1958. Along with Bruce, Eleanor is survived by her son Philip and wife Jane Dani, daughter Gisela and husband David Hancock and son David and wife Monica Dani; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Brian Dani; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved and cherished.
As a child, Eleanor lived on the family farm in Champaign County. She graduated from Central High in 1956, was active in Walther League Lutheran Youth Association, where she met her husband, Bruce Dani. Eleanor was an accomplished organist and played in churches from a young age, including St. John Lutheran in Champaign and Lutheran Chapel in Zweibrücken, Germany, and many more churches anytime she was needed or had the chance.
Eleanor was blessed to have traveled in all 50 states and many foreign countries. While they were married, Eleanor and Bruce traveled extensively around Europe. When Bruce was in the Army in Salzburg, Germany, they made a special trip to hear a pipe organ in the cathedral where Captain von Trapp and Maria were married ("Sound of Music").
Eleanor and Bruce lived in several different parts of the United States. While living in San Diego, Calif., she worked as a phlebotomist for many years and loved it. Eleanor was a longtime member of the LWML, attending meetings and conventions doing the Lord’s work. They volunteered with Lutheran Border Concern Ministries and helped build a church in Tijuana, Mexico. They were proud Petal Pushers and worked on the Lutheran Hour Float and many other floats, even becoming crew chief for the world-famous Rose Parade, which she attended or watched whenever possible for the entirety of her life.
Most recently, she enjoyed all of the family that visited, including spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As the matriarch of the family, she will be greatly missed.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. John Lutheran Church.
Condolences to the family may be offered online at www.HeathandVaughn.com.