URBANA — Eleanor Josephine Burdette, 79, passed away Saturday (July 4, 2020) at her home.
She was born March 14, 1941, in Beaufort, N.C., the daughter of George and Frances (Stuart) Levingston. She married Russell Dale Burdette in Gifford on April 25, 1959. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by four children, Georgette (Troy) Fisher of Champaign, Richard (Lana) Burdette of Shady Dale, Ga., Christopher (Sharon) Burdette of Gibson City and Doralyn (Rodney) Corson of Mahomet; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Clifford) Anderson of Urbana and Beverly (Warren) Catlin of Ocala, Fla.; 19 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by both parents; one son, Russell Jr. (Rusty); one brother, George (Yatz) Levingston III; and one nephew, Timothy Anderson.
Eleanor worked at Country Health Nursing Home in Gifford as a CNA and at Champaign Children's Home in Champaign. She enjoyed doing crafts, sewing and crocheting, working on ancestry and spending time with her family.
The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.