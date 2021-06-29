CHAMPAIGN — Eleanor M. Hoch, 98, of Champaign died at home Wednesday (June 23, 2021).
Eleanor was born Nov. 7, 1922, in Ashkum, in the farm home of James F. Anderson and Kathryn Zeedyk Anderson. She was the oldest of their seven children.
Eleanor and her siblings attended rural school, and she really did walk 1¾ miles to school. She graduated high school in 1940 then enrolled in a two-year program for rural education in what is now Illinois State University.
During her sophomore year, she met Roy E. Hoch, an airman from Fairfield, Iowa, who had joined the Air Force in June 1941 and was stationed at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul. In June 1945, the now Lt. Hoch returned from 33 months overseas, 30 missions and 22 months as German P.O.W. They were married June 17, 1945, in Cullom. Eleanor and Roy lived in Fairfield, where James “Jim” and Andrea “Andy” were born. They moved to Oskaloosa, Iowa, where Carl R. “Bob” was born.
Eleanor earned her degree from William Penn College in 1963. She taught school from 1963 to 1988. She loved her teaching. She was active in childrens’ lives and in the community.
In 1957, she became a P.E.O. member in Oskaloosa. She demitted to chapter JP in Champaign. Eleanor moved to Champaign in 1998, where her daughter lived. At the time, she had a sister in Champaign and other relatives in the area.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 1982; and sisters Carol, Barbara and Phyllis.
She is survived by her daughter, Andy of Champaign; and sons, Jim of Ocala, Fla., and Bob of Newport, Tenn. She has six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Thelma, and brothers, Paul and Glenn.
Eleanor has donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois. She then will be cremated and buried in Oskaloosa.
Memorials may be made to the Oskaloosa Public Library for the lower primary department, in Oskaloosa, IA 52577. A memorial service will be held in Oskaloosa at a later date.