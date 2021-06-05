HUDSON, Wis. — Eleanor “Ellie” Hoetger, 94, of Hudson, Wis., formerly of Duncanville, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Accolade Healthcare, Paxton.
Ellie was born March 26, 1927, in St. Paul, Minn., the daughter of Clyde and Agnes (O’Keefe) Ferguson of Hudson, Wis.
Ellie was married for many years to Thomas James Hoetger. He preceded her in death in 1989. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary Cunningham; and her brother, Patrick Ferguson.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary (Rick) Shafer of Helotes, Texas, Joan (Mark) Gerhart of Rantoul, Lois (Rick) Wilson of Jackson, Miss.; and sons, Andrew Hoetger of Euless, Texas, and Ward Hoetger.
Also surviving are her sister, Alyce Ferguson of Hudson, Wis.; brother, John Ferguson of Minneapolis; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, whom she loved to visit.
Ellie worked most of her life as a telephone operator. She loved to share stories with her family about the calls made by returning soldiers during World War II. Ellie also loved to travel and visited many countries, including Italy, Germany, England and France — and she loved them all.
The family wishes to thank the staff and nurses at Accolade for their compassionate care of Ellie over the last four years.
There will be a private family burial in Hudson, Wis., at a later date.