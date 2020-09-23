GIBSON CITY — Winifred Eleanor Horsch, 90, of Gibson City, formerly of the Fisher and Foosland area, peacefully passed away at 6:10 a.m. Monday (Sept. 21, 2020) at the Gibson Area Hospital – Annex.
Private family funeral services will be held at Dewey Community Church, Dewey, with Pastor Neal Hauser officiating. Burial will be in East Bend Memorial Gardens, rural Fisher.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dewey Community Church, Fisher Foursquare Church or Gibson City Bible Church.
Eleanor was born May 25, 1930, in Fisher, a daughter of Luther and Florence Reeter Wade. She married Donald D. Horsch on Dec. 8, 1950, in Fisher. He passed away July 11, 2004. They were married 53 years.
She is survived by her two children, Peggy Stalter of Gibson City and Rodney (Janna) Horsch of Foosland; 11 grandchildren, Jaycilynn (Brian) Zeifang, Aschleigh (Forrest) Kelley, Jamison (Aschley) Stalter, Kaleigh (Ross) Stevens, Whitneigh Horsch, Levi (Casey) Horsch, Emmaleigh (Jacob) Painter, Abigail Horsch, Sarabeth (Elisha) Mullins, Olivia (Monte) Rapp and Savannah Horsch; 18 precious great-grandchildren; and her sister, Erna (Kenneth) Weatherby of Athens.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan Horsch, and a son-in-law, Ivan Stalter.
She was a member of Dewey Community Church and Gibson City Bible Church. She was a hardworking farmers wife and enjoyed sewing and gardening. She volunteered with the Seek and Find Ministry. Most of all, she enjoyed her family, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy.
