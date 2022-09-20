SWANSWA — Eleanor “Jean” Sugg-Swanson, 97, of Swansea, formerly of Loda, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Mercy Rehab and Care Center, Swansea.
She was born April 30, 1925, on the family farm in Crawford County to Ernshaw and Mabel Guyer Fowler. She graduated from Hutsonville High School in Hutsonville in 1942, the youngest in her class. She then went to work in the war effort in Detroit with her father. There, she met her future husband, Charles Sugg. They were married Dec. 27, 1943. In about 1946, they moved to Loda, where they spent the rest of their married life. Charles passed away Feb. 23, 1983. Later, she married Harold Swanson on Aug. 18, 1992. He passed away Feb. 7, 2008. To be near family, she moved to Belleville the same year, and then to Swansea in 2018.
Jean was a member of Order of the Eastern Star and the O'Fallon First United Methodist Church.
Besides her parents and her husbands, she was preceded in death by her son, Walter Lee Sugg; a great-granddaughter, Mary Kathryn VanWiggeren; and her sister,Velma (Fowler) Parker.
Surviving are her two daughters, Sandra (Douglas) VanWiggeren and Cheryl (Randall) Clark; two grandsons, Gregory and David VanWiggeren; seven great-grandchildren, Daniel, Timothy, Ella, John, Emmy, Lucas and Tessa VanWiggeren; and two nieces, Linda Vermillion and Diana Vine.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O’Fallon. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, with the Rev. Jame Hahs officiating.
Memorial donations are suggested to O'Fallon First United Methodist Church, 504 E. Highway 50, O'Fallon, IL 62269.
Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, is handling arrangements.