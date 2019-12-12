SAVOY — Eleanor McCabe, 95, of Champaign passed away Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019) at Willowbrook Memory Care.
Eleanor Muriel Fisk was born Jan. 13, 1924, in Evanston, a daughter of Caldwell Hall Fisk and Eleanor Muriel Wood. She married First Lieutenant William John McCabe on Oct. 27, 1945, in Des Moines, Iowa. They were married for 71 years; he passed away in April 2017.
Surviving are two daughters, Susan F. (late Michael) Wilson of Petersburg and Catherine E. (Boyd) Spencer of Frisco, Texas; a son, William John McCabe Jr. of San Diego; seven grandchildren, Ryan K. Snyder of Sidney, Christy A. (Shawn) Von Talge of Columbia, Mo., Scott M. Wilson of Ashland, Mo., Andrew W. Snyder of Oakland, Calif., John William “Jack” (Maren) McCabe of Boise, Idaho, Marin M. McCabe (Mike) Mathien of Dover, N.H., and Kaela Terese McCabe of Minneapolis, Minn.; 12 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Eleanor received much love and joy from time spent with family.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Albert Atterbury Fisk, and dear son-in-law, Michael Kent Wilson.
Eleanor was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Urbana. She enjoyed being a knitter in the church’s “Layette Group,” which knitted and sewed baby items for the Empty Tomb Christian service organization in Champaign.
Eleanor graduated from Mills College in Oakland, Calif., in 1945; she also earned a master’s degree in psychology from Eastern Illinois University and later a doctoral degree in counseling psychology from Indiana State University in 1979.
She worked as an educator in Franklin, Ind., public schools from 1956-62; as a guidance counselor at Jefferson Junior High School in Charleston from 1963-78; in the Eastern Illinois University Counseling Center in Charleston from 1982-84; and in private practice in Charleston as a counseling psychologist from 1984-90.
Besides knitting, her interests included reading, travel and golf. She and her husband, Bill, especially enjoyed their many years of welcoming family and friends to their summer home in Glen Arbor, Mich. They made several trips in retirement overseas and to the Western United States. She also loved listening to classical music.
A family graveside service and interment will occur at Maple Grove Cemetery, Empire, Mich.
She was a registered organ donor. Memorials may be made to Empty Tomb, UNICEF or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is handling arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).