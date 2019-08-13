RANTOUL — Eleanor McDonald, 91, of Rantoul passed away Wednesday (Aug. 7, 2019) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton due to complications of dementia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth McDonald, in 1973, her parents and three sisters, all of Pennsylvania.
Following cremation, no public services are scheduled.
She is survived by a brother, Joseph Roche (Elaine) of Bucks County, Pa.; a son, Richard McDonald (Linda) of Greeneville, Tenn.; a granddaughter, Marisa Scrivner (Nathan) of Jacksonville, Fla.; two great-grandchildren, Seth and McKenna Sprandel of Thomasboro; and several nieces and nephews in Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Mrs. McDonald was employed in Rantoul by Spurgeon’s Mercantile until her retirement in 1986 as manager of the store. A member of St. Malachy Church, she was also active as a bowler and in the VFW and American Legion auxiliaries.
Memorials may be made to St. Malachy Church.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangments.