URBANA — Eleanor Rundus, 96, of Urbana, died at 9:15 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19, 2022) at Meadowbrook Health Center, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm St., Champaign.