URBANA — Eleanor Louise Stewart passed away Monday morning (April 13, 2020) in Urbana.
Eleanor was born Feb. 22, 1942, in Kankakee, the daughter of Karl Bennett and Nell (Bennett) Ruetz. Eleanor grew up in San Diego, Calif.
She married C. Lee Stewart on March 9, 1961, while he was serving in the U.S. Navy, and they returned to his hometown of Urbana in 1964. They had two children, Lori (Clint) and Teri (Tim). She is survived by three grandchildren, Brandi Davis (Beau), Brian Jolley (Melanie) and Dane Pittman; and three great-grandchildren, Xander Young, Zoe Jolley and Kennedy Jolley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee; daughter, Teri; and sisters, Karla Godby of San Diego and Carol Davault of Kankakee.
She has three brothers, Randle Bennett of Aubrey, Texas, Jerry Davault (Angie) of Manteno and Ronald Davault (Marcia) of Bargersville, Ind.
While Eleanor was soft-spoken and shy, she was also courageous and vivacious, and lived life to the fullest. She, along with her daughters, was part of her husband’s drag racing pit crew in the 1970s and early '80s. She drove the chase car for “Overtime,” a 1937 Fiat dragster.
In the late 1980s, she joined Lee on several motorcycle Poker Runs and was frequently spotted about town in the sidecar on his Harley-Davidson, sometimes with her hoodie strings pulled practically shut because she was freezing.
Eleanor and Lee participated in the Tawaskate’s mountain man re-enactment club, dressing in Civil War-era clothing, camping in teepees and throwing tomahawks for demonstrations at re-enactments and festivals.
Eleanor worked as a day care mother in her modest home for 40 years, and her legacy remains with the many babies, toddlers and children that she cared for as if they were her own. She had a magical ability to spark imagination and keep small kids happily busy.
She armed them with buckets of water and full-size paintbrushes, and let them “paint” sidewalks and bicycles. She armed her children with art supplies and homemade play dough. She read a thousand storybooks, and walked as many miles with them, pushing a double-wide stroller. She was always, always happy when she was with her babies — as they were when they were with her.
As a result of her life’s work, she had a childlike wonder and manner that was intuitive to children; they would reach for her from shopping carts and restaurant highchairs, and would cross a waiting room to rest their heads on her knee. The family was convinced she had an aura that only children could see.
Eleanor was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 60, and lived with the disease for 18 years, until passing away this week. While often heartbreaking, her constantly sunny outlook and love for everything and everyone around her eased the challenges she faced.
As names and numbers and dates dissolved from her memory, the phrases “You are so beautiful” and “I love you” remained steadfast. When no other words were left, she repeated them to everyone, with the conviction of her entire being. We, her family, feel that she was blessed that her last words were those she would have chosen, if she could have.
Private graveside services will be Thursday, April 16, at Arcola Cemetery. A celebration of Eleanor’s life will be held at a later date. Freese Funeral Home in Tolono is coordinating the arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to EleanorStewartFamily@gmail.com.