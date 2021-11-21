MONTICELLO — Elena Moushmof, 92, of Monticello passed away at 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at her home.
Elena was born April 15, 1929, in Sofia, Bulgaria, a daughter of Stefan and Urania. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Milco, who passed away in 2015; her son, Borislav; and her sister, Nadka.
Elena is survived by her daughter, Antoanetta, and her brother, Georgi, of Bulgaria.
During her lifetime, Elena worked at Sterling Drug, Prairie Gardens and Colwell.
She was also a homemaker and especially loved to do embroidery, knitting and gardening. She enjoyed keeping in touch with her many dear friends.
A graveside service will be held in the near future. Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello is handling arrangements.
