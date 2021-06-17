WESTVILLE — Coach Eli Williams Jr., 62, of Westville passed away Sunday (June 13, 2021) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Urbana.
Eli was born Jan. 5, 1959, a son of Eli Williams Sr. and Katherine Williams, in Danville. They both preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, April Marie Williams, and aunt, Telton Weathersby.
Eli was married to Sue Ellen Williams. She survives. Also surviving are his daughter Ashley (DaJuan) Warren, son Eli Justin (Betty) Williams, daughter Carrissa Williams, son Ladavion Severado and daughter Jasman Severado; and grandchildren, Aaron Welch-Williams, Malachi Auter, Nova Warren, Luna Warren and Jerzey Smith.
He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Gladys Miller; siblings, Linda Relliford, Rickey (Laura) Williams Sr., Sandy Williams and Eric Williams; and many nieces and nephews that he was very close to.
He also leaves behind a lot of friends he considered to be part of his family. Eli loved and was loved by his wife, family and friends. All who will miss him dearly.
Eli worked for the Norfolk Southern Railroad before his retirement while simultaneously coaching for the community of Westville for well over 40 years until his passing. He not only coached multiple sports at the junior high and high school levels, but he also mentored so many students along the way that many thought of him as a second dad. He was an active part in the players’ lives and enjoyed watching them succeed on and off the field. He was honored as grand marshal alongside his wife, Sue, as honorary marshal in Westville’s Labor Day Parade in 2012. The little free time Eli was able to take for himself between the time spent at the various sporting events and with his family he spent fishing.
Eli was a man of God and devoted his life to his faith. He was a faithful member of Community Church of God in Danville for several years.
A visitation will be held Friday, June 18, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. A celebration of Eli’s life will take place the following day, on Saturday, June 19, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville, following the service.
Please join Eli’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.