CHAMPAIGN — Eliana Manero passed away at home, embraced by her loved ones.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Manero, and son, Mario Manero. She will be fondly remembered by her many friends and acquaintances, matured over the 64 years since she moved here with her husband, Luis, in 1958 from Lima, Peru. She was born in Copiapo, northern Chile.
Her life was dedicated to dancing: performing in the yearly "Copacabana" dance show at the Illini Union during the 1970s; teaching salsa/meringue at La Casa Cultural; performing with the International Folk Dancing Society and the Tikva Naam belly dancing troupe; and later managing her own "Los Amigos" Mexican dance troupe. She also taught dance and sewed costumes for children at the International Prep Academy and collaborated with "Abriendo Caminos" at the UI. She worked at Carle Foundation Hospital, Stuarts Clothes store and as an interpreter at Plastipak and Unit 4 schools.
We will have a celebration of life ceremony at Timpone's in Urbana on Saturday, March 19, at 4:30 p.m. for those who wish to honor her.