ST. JOSEPH — Eileen Welch, 99, of St. Joseph passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Emtombment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Urbana. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Eileen was born Oct. 12, 1920, in Sadorus, the daughter of John and Anna (O'Neil) Gallagher. She married William F. Bushue; he preceeded her in death. She then married James Albert Welch; he survives.
She is also survived by her daughter, Sandra Waller of St. Joseph; her son, Dustin Ragle of St. Joseph; three grandchildren, Jeanne Lord, Joseph Ragle and Everett Bushue; four great-grandchildren, Blake (Katlyn) Waller, Ty Waller, Joseph (Alex) Ragle Jr. and Josh Ragle; and two great-great-grandchildren, Riley and Anna Snyder.
Eileen was preceeded in death by her parents, her son James, her daughter Linda and her grandson Troy Waller.
Eileen retired from the University of Illinois and was a former manager at the TCBY yogurt store.
She enjoyed mowing her yard, which she did until the age of 94; sewing; cooking for her family; and family get-togethers.